Colts 2025 Draft Pick Numbers Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts secured eight selections in the 2025 NFL draft, and those numbers are now official.
Below are the jersey numbers based on selection (rounds one to seven):
-Tyler Warren | Tight End - No. 84
-J.T. Tuimoloau | Defensive End - No. 91
-Justin Walley | Cornerback - No. 27
-Jalen Travis | Offensive Tackle - No. 75
-DJ Giddens | Running Back - No. 21
-Riley Leonard | Quarterback - No. 15
-Tim Smith | Defensive Tackle - No. 93
-Hunter Wohler | Safety/Linebacker - No. 30
Indianapolis has plenty of promise in its draft class this year, headlined by Penn State's tight end, Tyler Warren. Each player has a role established, and Warren, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Justin Walley likely start, or rotate in, on day one of hitting the field.
This is a critical year where the Colts must do everything possible to accomplish multiple goals: hit at or over the 10-win mark, make the playoffs, and press for or win the AFC South divisional title. While these rookies are excellent picks and can help change the team for the better, it's still all about Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones and the inevitable starter operating smoothly under center.
Indy's rookies are adjusting to life with the Colts and are eager to make an impact for the squad. Now that the jersey numbers are established, the next event is the rookie minicamp from today until May 11th. We'll see how things pan out now that the eight prominent rookies have their jerseys ready.
