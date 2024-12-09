3 Colts Rookies Who Have Shown Out in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are coming out of their Week 14 bye to face the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium next Sunday. While Indy is 6-7 and Anthony Richardson has played better in recent weeks, multiple rookies have played in starting roles to help keep the Colts in the playoff hunt.
This piece will highlight the three best rookies from Indy's 2024 draft class through 13 games. We'll start with an athletic and versatile offensive lineman who's filled in well for a team captain.
Tanor Bortolini | Center
Colts center Tanor Bortolini was drafted in the fourth round (117th overall) to develop behind team captain Ryan Kelly and possibly provide an answer for the future. However, Kelly's 2024 has been muddied by injury, thrusting Bortolini into the starting role for five starts. The former Wisconsin Badger has stepped up to answer the call.
Through his rookie campaign, Bortolini's Pro Football Focus metrics displays a player hitting his stride quickly, posting 65.1 overall, 64.4 pass-block, and 65.4 run-block. Also, he's allowed only seven pressures and zero sacks. Bortolini missed Week 13 due to a concussion, so we'll see if he can suit up against Denver if Kelly doesn't return from injured reserve, first.
Matt Goncalves | Offensive Tackle
Drafted one round before Bortolini (79th overall), Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves has already provided fantastic depth and promise for Indy's offensive line. Both starting tackles Bernhard Raimann (left) and Braden Smith (right) have missed time due to injuries, giving Goncalves valuable experience for his debut year.
Per PFF, Goncalves has tallied grades of 67.0 overall, 62.1 pass-block, and 68.4 run-block. While his 10 pressures allowed and three sacks let up can improve, he's only a rookie learning the professional ropes. Also, he's versatile enough for 230 snaps at left tackle and 63 at right, giving him plenty of hype for what Tony Sparano Jr. can morph him into.
Laiatu Latu | Defensive End
The Colts' first-round selection for 2024 (15th overall), defensive end Laiatu Latu was supposed to be a third-down specialist for rotation with Samson Ebukam. However, Latu's importance sky-rocketed when Ebukam went down with a season-ending Achilles setback.
While the rookie had a slow start, he's picked up momentum for PFF marks of 73.2 overall, 73.6 pass-rush, and 64.6 run defense. He's also grabbed 4.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 25 tackles (five for loss), and three fumbles forced. Latu is starting to put together better performances and will fight to get to Bo Nix plenty in Week 14.
