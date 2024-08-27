Head-Turning Moves Colts Made to Get to 53-Man Roster
The Indianapolis Colts have made several transactions to achieve their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2024 regular season.
The Colts are heading into 2024 with the following names and number of position players, provided by Colts.com's J.J. Stankevitz:
-Quarterbacks | Sam Ehlinger, Joe Flacco, Anthony Richardson
-Running Backs | Tyler Goodson, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor
-Wide Receivers | Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr.
-Tight Ends | Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree
-Offensive Line | Tanor Bortolini, Blake Freeland, Will Fries, Matt Goncalves, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker
-Defensive Line | Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan, Raekwon Davis, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart.
-Linebackers | Jaylon Carlies, Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
-Cornerbacks | Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II
-Safeties | Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II
-Specialists | Matt Gay, Luke Rhodes, Rigoberto Sanchez
This is the initial roster, meaning that Indy can add waiver pickups and drop players near the back of the list to make room for new arrivals. While the Colts made questionable keeps like defensive tackle Taven Bryan, they also excluded players like cornerback Micah Abraham and running back Evan Hull. We'll see what decisions general manager Chris Ballard and company have ahead of the regular season kickoff on September 8th against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
