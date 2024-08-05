Colts Activate Cornerback From Injured List
The Indianapolis Colts secondary received a boost on Monday when the team announced that they have removed cornerback Chris Lammons from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Lammons was signed last season and appeared in four games, making one start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. He played primarily in the slot last season, and while he has been unable to practice, sixth-round rookie cornerback Micah Abraham has been taking snaps as the second-team slot cornerback behind Kenny Moore II.
It is yet to be seen whether Lammons will be placed above Abraham on the depth chart or if the rookie has impressed enough to retain the spot for now, but in a secondary that has had some struggles this training camp, any player with some starting experience is a welcome addition.
Halfway through training camp, the Colts have had relatively good luck when it comes to injuries, with the exception of the season-ending injury suffered by Samson Ebukam. The team no longer has any players on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Raekwon Davis is the only remaining player on the roster with an injury designation (Non-Football Illness). Head Coach Shane Steichen has not provided any updates on his status.
