Skip to main content

Colts Activate Tyquan Lewis, Rodney McLeod from PUP List

The Colts have activated defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod from the Active/PUP list.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ahead of their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they have activated defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Lewis suffered a patellar knee injury while making an interception against the Tennessee Titans last year in Week 8, which ended his season prematurely.

His recovery and availability for the start of training camp is terrific news, as his knee injury is one of the most difficult for NFL players to return from. Still, the Colts showed a sign of good faith this offseason and signed him to a one-year deal.

He will now duke it out with guys like Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to compete for snaps behind starting defensive ends Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue. Lewis can also contribute snaps inside at defensive tackle.

McLeod had a procedure on his knee this offseason, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard indicated it was more so that the team was being cautious by putting him on PUP in the first place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The veteran safety was signed by the Colts to a one-year deal this offseason, and he's expected to contribute either initially as a starter alongside Julian Blackmon, or to provide key depth behind Blackmon and potential new starting strong safety Nick Cross.

The Colts hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday at 12:00pm ET.

What do you expect from Lewis and McLeod this summer? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) works out during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

Can the Colts Trade this Draft Bust?

By HH Staff1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) looks for cheers after his team picked up a Baltimore fumble Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 031 Jw
News

Previewing Colts’ SAF Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore2 hours ago
May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) works out during Indianapolis Colts OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles on the Interior Defensive Line

By Zach Hicks13 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after catching the ball for a touchdown after it's juggled by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

WR T.Y. Hilton “Still in the Mix” for Colts

By Andrew Moore15 hours ago
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) blocks New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after intercepting the ball during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ All-Pro LB Changes Name, Gives Update on Back Injury

By Andrew Moore16 hours ago
Sep 29, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) greets quarterback Matt Ryan (2) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Colts' GM Ballard: Julio Jones Reports "Are Wrong"

By Zach Hicks18 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after making an interception early during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
News

Previewing Colts’ CB Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore21 hours ago
John Hurst Indianapolis Colts sign
News

Colts Make Roster Moves at Wide Receiver

By HH Staff21 hours ago