Colts Activate Tyquan Lewis, Rodney McLeod from PUP List

Ahead of their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they have activated defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Lewis suffered a patellar knee injury while making an interception against the Tennessee Titans last year in Week 8, which ended his season prematurely.

His recovery and availability for the start of training camp is terrific news, as his knee injury is one of the most difficult for NFL players to return from. Still, the Colts showed a sign of good faith this offseason and signed him to a one-year deal.

He will now duke it out with guys like Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to compete for snaps behind starting defensive ends Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue. Lewis can also contribute snaps inside at defensive tackle.

McLeod had a procedure on his knee this offseason, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard indicated it was more so that the team was being cautious by putting him on PUP in the first place.

The veteran safety was signed by the Colts to a one-year deal this offseason, and he's expected to contribute either initially as a starter alongside Julian Blackmon, or to provide key depth behind Blackmon and potential new starting strong safety Nick Cross.

The Colts hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday at 12:00pm ET.

