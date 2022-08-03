Skip to main content

Colts Add Free Agent Wide Receiver D.J. Montgomery

The Colts have signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have filled their vacant roster spot by signing free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.

Montgomery (6'1", 201, 25 years old) was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Austin Peay following the 2019 NFL Draft. A hamstring injury suffered during training camp landed him on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

He was then waived a year later and claimed by the New York Jets. Montgomery spent the 2020 season and the majority of the 2021 season on the Jets' practice squad, being occasionally elevated to the active roster late in the season.

Montgomery was on the roster for three games in 2021, catching 3-of-6 targets for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). He played 50 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams.

On Tuesday, the Colts also announced that they'd placed wide receiver John Hurst and offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell on Injured Reserve as well as signed offensive lineman Alex Mollette.

With Montgomery essentially replacing Hurst on the depth chart, his main competition now appears to be Isaiah Ford, Samson Nacua, Michael Young Jr., and Ethan Fernea.

The Colts will hold their fifth practice of training camp on Wednesday after putting the pads on for the first time on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for further coverage of every camp practice!

What do you think of this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

