Colts Add Key Defensive Depth for Broncos Clash
The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne and placed fellow defender Tristyn Hill on the Practice Squad Injured list.
Hill is a six-year veteran with stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals. The Colts signed the undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech, Payne, to replace Hill. With college experience with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Hokies, Payne brings possible depth to a key position.
During his college years, Payne tallied 71 tackles (15 for loss), 7.0 sacks, three passes defended, and a forced fumble in 31 career appearances. While this is merely a practice squad signing and won't generate much buzz, these types of acquisitions sometime pay off when done right, especially with teams that have injury issues like the Colts have in 2024.
Indianapolis is entering Week 15 against the Denver Broncos at 8-5. Fans at Mile High won't make it easy on Anthony Richardson or Shane Steichen's squad. However, that can't stop the Colts, who can't afford to lose such a massive game if they want their playoff dreams to remain afloat.
