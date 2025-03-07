Colts Can Address Big Need with Key Signing
With the Indianapolis Colts in a critical free agency period, plenty of teams will release/cut players who can fit new coordinator Lou Anarumo's approach on defense.
After reports that the San Francisco 49ers will release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, this signing can help replace the void of underwhelming defender Raekwon Davis and add explosiveness to the stop troops in the trenches.
Hargrave's 2024 was cut short by partially torn triceps, limiting him to only three games. However, Hargrave isn't far removed from two Pro Bowls (2021, 2023) that saw him tear it up defensively.
The veteran defensive lineman has put together an impressive NFL tenure with 45.5 sacks, 55 tackles for loss, 79 QB hits, and 380 tackles. Despite Hargrave coming off an injury, he can shore up the interior defensive trenches with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
Indianapolis needs more depth badly, especially with the departure of Davis and likely Taven Bryan. Both these names were mediocre, and Hargrave is more talented than either, possibly both combined. The Colts will probably want to either sign or draft another defender to round out the room, but Hargrave is a massive step in the right direction.
Hargrave will want to prove himself after a brutal injury that almost scratched his 2024, but he was also released after it. If the Colts are wise, they'll sign him; plain and simple. He might cost some money; his contract with the 49ers was over $20 million annually.
However, the Colts can't avoid being cheap anymore with so many implications of being shy. Hargrave would make the three-headed rotation of Buckner, Stewart, and himself a nightmare for centers and guards. Plus, it gives Anarumo an increased pop to his arsenal to employ his evolving game plan.
Chris Ballard can't lie to himself anymore; he needs to change his long-time conservative strategy and make signings happen before the draft. It can start with a smart move to add Hargrave to help two of his most valuable assets in Buckner and Stewart.
We'll see what Ballard does in year nine.
