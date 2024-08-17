Bleacher Report Believes Colts Adonai Mitchell a 'Breakout Star'
The Indianapolis Colts went the route of athleticism, precision fundamentals, and upside when they drafted Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. During preseason play and training camp Mitchell has presented that he might not be a backup behind names like Alec Pierce for long, possessing elite traits that NFL WR1s display consistently.
In Brent Sobleski's recent article from Bleacher Report detailing current NFL backups likely to break out in 2024, Mitchell makes the cut, and Sobleski wastes no time diving into the potential a playmaker like the former Longhorn has in Shane Steichen's offense.
"Whether playing outside or the slot, as a starter or not, the Colts coaching staff wants to see what the rookie can do. His teammates are already impressed."- Brent Sobleski | Bleacher Report
Sobleski references Michael Pittman Jr. complimenting Mitchell's fundaments: "His releases are the best I've seen." Pittman later mentioned pieces of Mitchell's game he's taken from, stating: "I've actually been studying him because they're that good." Mitchell has also filled in at the slot receiver position while Josh Downs recovers from a high ankle sprain. While Mitchell is filling in for Downs, there's no threat to the former Tarheel to lose his starting position. Once Downs returns from injury, he'll re-assume his role as the designated WR2.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Lastly, Sobleski brings up what Mitchell can accomplish if he hits his stride with force in 2024.
"Among rookie wide receivers not drafted in this year's first round, Mitchell has the talent, ability, situation and most chance to be this year's breakout star."- Brent Sobleski | Bleacher Report
Mitchell is one of the most athletically gifted receivers to ever break into the NFL. With the athleticism and football fundamentals Mitchell has displayed in his short time as a pro, it makes fans, coaches, and analysts excited to see what he can accomplish with quarterback Anthony Richardson. While a receiver like Pierce has to fight off Mitchell from taking away snaps, he will do everything possible to realize his second-round tag from 2022.
Mitchell has all the tools to make a statement as early as this year. Steichen and the rest of this Colts offense is one of the most exciting assembled in recent memory. We'll see what happens with the preseason drawing to a close and games that matter waiting around the corner for Indianapolis.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.