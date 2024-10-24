One of AFC South’s Best Players Traded Out of Division
Deadlines spur action, this applies especially to NFL trades, which is why the Kansas City Chiefs made a deal for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
For the Indianapolis Colts, it's fantastic news. Hopkins was the biggest threat to Indy's defense on the Titans and had multiple solid performances against the Colts. While he was struggling mightily with Tennessee this year, he'll likely see a big boost in efficiency with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. For the Titans, it removes a key piece of their offense.
Now the responsibility falls on Calvin Ridley to shoulder the receiving load. His 2024 isn't going as planned, as the veteran has just 12 catches for 183 receiving yards and 1 touchdown reception. He also has three carries for 29 rushing yards and another score on the ground. In short, Tennessee might struggle even more to pass the football.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
When the Colts faced the Titans in week six, Hopkins led the way with 4 catches for 54 receiving yards (13.5 average). However, Ridley was a non-factor on 8 targets, catching nothing against Colts cornerbacks Samuel Womack III, Kenny Moore II, and Jaylon Jones. The Colts face Tennessee in their second divisional meeting in week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which bodes even better for Indianapolis. However, it will likely depend on the run defense that almost put the Colts in the loss column at Nissan Stadium. Despite little to no passing production (95 yards), Tennessee lost by only three points and ran the ball down Indy's throat for 146 rushing yards (5.2 average), with Tony Pollard accounting for 93 and a touchdown.
It'll be interesting to see what kind of impact Hopkins' departure has on the Titans. While Hopkins is in the latter half of his decorated NFL career, his on-field influence will change Brian Callahan's approach when the Colts play the Titans in a few months. Indianapolis doesn't have to worry about the Titans again until December but if the Colts can put together wins and gather momentum, it might be a pivotal divisional game.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.