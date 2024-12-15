Horseshoe Huddle

Colts' Alec Pierce OUT vs Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts must finish their playoff-level bout with the Broncos minus one of their best playmakers.

Drake Wally

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs a route during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs a route during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indianapolis Colts top playmaker Alec Pierce is out with a concussion against the Denver Broncos.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Colts have had up-and-down moments in this game but have operated primarily through the ground game with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. However, this puts more responsibility on the receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and AD Mitchell.

The Broncos have struggled with turnovers through their rookie quarterback Bo Nix, giving Richardson and the Colts a consistent chance despite their offensive woes. Look for the Colts to try and continue operating through their ground attack, using their offensive line as a bludgeoning device.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.

Published
Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Wally covers the Indianapolis Colts at Horseshoe Huddle and co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.  

Home/News