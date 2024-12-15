Colts' Alec Pierce OUT vs Broncos
Indianapolis Colts top playmaker Alec Pierce is out with a concussion against the Denver Broncos.
The Colts have had up-and-down moments in this game but have operated primarily through the ground game with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. However, this puts more responsibility on the receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and AD Mitchell.
The Broncos have struggled with turnovers through their rookie quarterback Bo Nix, giving Richardson and the Colts a consistent chance despite their offensive woes. Look for the Colts to try and continue operating through their ground attack, using their offensive line as a bludgeoning device.
