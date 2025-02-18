Analyst Has Colts Signing Key Bengals Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most dominant defensive tackle duos in the NFL with Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner. However, those two monsters need backups to help the defensive charge in the trenches.
The Colts tried to get this by signing Raekwon Davis to a two-year, $14 million deal. However, that now looks like an awful contract given how badly Davis played in 2024 (37.0 overall grade per Pro Football Focus).
Also, the other option is free agent Taven Bryan who will likely not be re-signed. This is why Bleacher Report has the Colts as a fit for signing defensive tackle and Cincinnati Bengals free agent B.J. Hill.
Hill would be a logical target for the Indianapolis Colts, who could use another interior defender and who recently hired former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.- Kristopher Knox | Bleacher Report
As Kristopher Knox points out, Hill should be on Indy's radar after they hired respected defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The coordinator's time with Hill in Cincy can't be overstated (2021-2024).
Hill also has plenty of ability for the role Indy needs, as shown by his career marks of 341 tackles (29 for loss), 23.5 sacks, and 66 quarterback hits. His time with Anarumo produced 16 sacks and 53 quarterback hits.
Hill would be an excellent signing for Anarumo to continue utilizing him alongside stalwarts like Stewart and Buckner. While Hill won't start, he is far and away better than either Davis or Bryan.
Having talented depth can separate a playoff team from a squad heading on vacation to watch the postseason. The Colts haven't had the best backups in the defensive interior, but can with Hill.
This is a free-agent acquisition that Chris Ballard can easily get behind. It's a realistic deal that ties to Anarumo and brings familiarity to a defense that needs more talent.
