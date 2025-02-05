Analyst Has Colts' Explosive Weapon Getting Traded to Panthers
The Indianapolis Colts can always use more talent for the upcoming 2025 campaign, especially given the implications riding on making the playoffs. If the Colts somehow conclude year three of Anthony Richardson with another mediocre record, it might spell curtains for the quarterback, Shane Steichen, and Chris Ballard.
In a recent piece from Matthew Schmidt of Carolina Panthers on SI.com, the Colts strike a trade with the Carolina Panthers to send explosive playmaker Alec Pierce to the rebuilding franchise.
Carolina may need to explore creative trades for players still on their rookie contracts, which is why the Panthers may want to place a call to the Indianapolis Colts about Alec Pierce.- Matthew Schmidt | SI.com
The Panthers offense doesn't have an illustrious set of playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young, so this idea fits to give the bright signal-caller a massive vertical weapon to stretch opposing defenses to the brink.
However, don't expect this deal to happen given the impact Pierce had in 2024 and the subsequent breakout season for Indianapolis.
Pierce erupted in Steichen's offense for his third NFL season, hauling in 37 catches for a whopping 824 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 22.3 yards per reception. While the Colts did draft AD Mitchell in 2024 (second round; 52nd overall), he underperformed his draft stock with 23 catches on 55 targets (41.8% catch) and 312 receiving yards.
Schmidt continues on a Panthers-Colts trade for Pierce:
Pierce is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is a member of a crowded Colts receiving corps that also includes Michael Pittman Jr. (who just signed a long-term extension with Indianapolis), Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell.- Matthew Schmidt | SI.com
Is there a chance the Colts won't keep Pierce once he's due a fresh contract? Sure. However, it's more likely they figure out a way to retain him since his strengths match perfectly with what quarterback Richardson can do as a passer.
While the Colts can probably get a haul for Pierce via trade, they need him to accompany pass-catchers like Mitchell, Michael Pittman Jr., and Josh Downs. This is especially true since Mitchell hasn't definitively panned out yet.
This is a trade scenario that likely isn't going down. Seeing the Colts trading away arguably the biggest vertical receiving threat in the NFL doesn't seem intelligent or wise, so Ballard will probably shy away from any offers unless it's hugely in favor of Indy.
Pierce will be integral in helping the Colts get off their playoff snide that has plagued them since they last saw postseason action in 2020. Pierce still needs to work on a few areas of his game (route-running, volume catches, etc.), but is on his way to being one of the most dynamic players on the offense.
