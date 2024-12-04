Analyst Reveals Colts' Playoff Odds
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are approaching their Week 14 bye following a must-have victory over the New England Patriots (3-10). With the Denver Broncos (8-5) ahead, the Colts can make the postseason, but it won't be easy.
CBS Sports' John Breech details the odds that Indianapolis will make the playoffs being quite slim at 14.9%. In short, they can't afford to lose against the Broncos, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, or Jacksonville Jaguars. If they fall, aspirations of any possible run vanish.
The good news for Indianapolis is that their remaining schedule has a combined record of 15-35, with Denver contributing eight victories. This layout is a perfect scenario for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson to have the best chance of somehow sneaking into the playoffs.
The key to achieving that goal isn't all on the offense and Richardson, albeit the signal-caller needs to start limiting turnovers. He sits at nine interceptions and fumbles, which won't do for a team looking to finish the regular season on a five-game win streak.
Richardson's defensive counterparts must bounce back from a brutal performance against New England. The Patriots ripped off 422 total yards (222 passing; 200 rushing) against Gus Bradley's defense. This is discouraging given that the Patriots possess arguably the league's worst offense.
While the Titans, Giants, and Jaguars aren't much better, Indianapolis can't turn the ball over or get walked through defensively if they hope to put together a stretch. We'll see how Steichen prepares his troops for a big test when they return from the bye to head to Mile High for a date with the Broncos.
