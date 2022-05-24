Colts Announce Addition Of Another Veteran RB

The Colts continue to address the depth chart at running back, inking another veteran to a deal in free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard remain rather busy adding talent to the roster late in the free agency window.

One day after signing veteran quarterback Nick Foles, the Colts announced the signing of veteran running back Ty'Son Williams, waiving center Alex Mollette in the process.

Williams (6-0, 220 lbs.) spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to a number of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, the undrafted free agent out of BYU played in 13 games in 2021, starting three. Williams recorded 35 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown in those 13 games and added nine receptions for 84 yards.

Prior to entering the NFL out of BYU, Williams spent time with North Carolina and South Carolina.

Previously, on March 9, 2022, the Ravens placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on Williams. However, the Ravens withdrew the tender on May 10, making him a free agent, leading to his signing with the Colts.

The signing of the veteran running back comes days after the Colts inked former Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal, addressing the depth chart behind the likes of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and Pro Bowler Nyheim Hines in the backfield.

The Colts are more likely to keep three running backs on the 53-man roster, rather than four, meaning there will be a significant battle in training camp between Lindsay, Williams, Deon Jackson and undrafted rookie free agents CJ Verdell and D'Vonte Price.

