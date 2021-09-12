Colts Announce Inactives For Season Opener Against Seahawks

Along with the loss of a pair of key veterans, the Colts announced their inactives for Sunday's home opener against the Seahawks.

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced seven inactives for Sunday's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts announced the following players would be inactive for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks: CB Xavier Rhodes, CB Chris Wilcox, DE Kemoko Turay, G Danny Pinter, OL Will Fries, T Eric Fisher, and DE Isaac Rochell.

Losing a guy like Rhodes for Week 1 against a talented Seattle passing attack is a big blow for the Colts' chances, as is the loss of Turay, who was unsurprisingly inactive for Week 1 after dealing with an injury.

The Colts previously ruled Rhodes (calf), Turay (groin) and Fisher (Achilles) out for Week 1 in Friday's final practice report, while Pinter (foot) was listed as questionable.

Along with the Colts, the Seahawks announced their inactives for Sunday's season opener.

The only true surprises are Stone Forsythe and L.J. Collier for the Seahawks, as Collier played a big role in 2020 for the Seahawks along the defensive line, while some viewed Forsythe as a potential starting tackle as a rookie in Seattle coming out of Florida.

