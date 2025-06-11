Colts Announce Staff Changes Ahead of 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are prepping for a decisive 2025 NFL season and announced multiple changes to their football operations staff.
Chris McGaha, a former area scout on the West Coast, has been promoted to a national scout with a primary focus on the West Coast. McGaha has been with the Colts for over 15 years after graduating from Indiana University.
Kasia Omilian will take over McGaha's former role as area scout on the West Coast. Omilian had previously been an NFS scout and was the first female to hold that role. Omilian has worked with Indianapolis since 2019, but has experience in the football industry dating back to 2016.
Gregory Liverpool III has been named area/pro scout. Liverpool III was a scouting assistant for the past two seasons, but has been with the organization for the past four seasons.
Tanner Chastain will fill Omilian's shoes as NFS scout. Chastain played college football at West Alabama and has been with the Colts for the past two seasons.
Skylar Hillmann has been hired as a scouting assistant. Hillman has experience working with the football department at the University of Missouri, where she studied sports management.
Joe Tsaiho has also been hired as a scouting assistant. Tsaiho worked as a college personnel assistant at the University of Florida. During his time there, Tsaiho wrote player reports and helped schedule visits with NFL scouts.