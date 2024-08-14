Colts Ballard Reveals Anthony Richardson's Remaining Preseason Snaps
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to the field for a 34-30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the first preseason game of the year. While he hardly saw the field (2/4 passing for 25 yards, one rush for a yard), it was a welcome sight for Shane Steichen to see his QB running the offense and getting things rolling for the 2024 campaign.
In a recent interview with 107.5 The Fan, Colts general manager Chris Ballard went into more detail on the current state of the franchise and what sort of action Richardson may see in Saturday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals and the final game of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.
For Richardson specifically, it's been revealed that he won't see the field against the Cardinals. This is likely due to joint practices with Arizona this week and the second preseason contest happening just six days after the prior. However, Richardson will see plenty of action for the third and final preseason contest in Cincinnati. For that game, expect Richardson and other notable starters to play the entire first half.
Fox 59's Mike Chappell posted on X:
"Chris Ballard tells @JMV1070 there’s a good chance Anthony Richardson does not play Sat vs Arizona but likely will play at least a half in preseason wrap up at Cincy. Same blueprint as last year."
Richardson and the rest of a promising Colts team are fast approaching the regular season opener against the Houston Texans. Names like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Quenton Nelson, Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II are ready to lead Indianapolis into a pivotal and paramount 2024 campaign. It may be safe to assume that in year two of Steichen and Richardson, it's playoffs or a bust in The Circle City.
