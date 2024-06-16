Colts' Anthony Richardson Makes Bold Statement on Difficulty of NFL
The Indianapolis Colts are finished with the first rounds of offseason work and minicamps, but not without a little drama. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was held back from throwing with his right arm for the final day of the June minicamp after experiencing soreness in the surgically repaired shoulder.
Richardson was originally set to be fully cleared sometime in July, so a rest day shouldn't be cause for concern heading into training camp. The 2023 fourth-overall pick appeared in only four games in his rookie season but is expected to make a full return in time for Week 1.
Despite such a small sample of game-time, Richardson took to Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast and declared that "playing in the NFL is easier than in college".
"In college, you got players that are good," Richardson said. "But they're not as confident. They've got to rely on other players to do this for them to do that. But in the league, everybody is trying to work to stay in the league and try to keep their job. So everybody is trying to ball out. That just let me know I ain't gotta do too much. I'm going to do my job and he's going to do his job, and it's going to work."
While injuries plagued his first year, Richardson is aiming to back his words and do his job to form one of the league's most explosive offenses. Young playmakers compose the Colts' backfield as All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is set to return from his own injuries while playing alongside a receiving core consisting of Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce.
If everyone can "do their job," Indianapolis could be putting on a weekly show every Sunday. Richardson believes in his guys more than ever before and trusts them to show out when the lights shine brightest.
Richardson flashed plenty of elite potential in his four games, recording seven total touchdowns and over 700 total yards of offense. Taking a backseat for the majority of his rookie season could prove beneficial to his development and how he sees the field. Staying healthy will be most important as the former Florida Gator looks to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Indianapolis.
