Colts' Anthony Richardson Earns Unique NFL Recognition
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a big-time win and a career performance from second-year field general, Anthony Richardson. The QB had a great showing against the New York Jets through his passing metrics, hitting 20/30 throws (66.7%) for 272 yards and 1 touchdown pass to Josh Downs. However, Richardson's duo of rushing touchdowns stole the show, with one taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. But the other was a devastating trucking of Jets safety Jalen Mills to put Indy up 9-0 early.
This specific touchdown scamper from the second quarter warranted Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt naming Richardson the winner of the Angry Run Sceptor. The award is given to the most bruising runs across the NFL that display power, speed, and utter destruction. Seeing how Richardson pulverized the would-be defender upon contact, it's easy to see why the former fourth-overall 2023 selection is on Brandt's mind here.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson deserves this recognition for bouncing back from a two-week-long benching for veteran Joe Flacco. While initially this was thought to be the work of Shane Steichen wanting to win now, it ultimately was for Richardson's development as a quarterback. While it's the lowly 3-8 Jets that Richardson's big performance ensued against, it's still encouraging given the playoff implications riding on that contest for Indianapolis.
There is still plenty of football left for Richardson to recapture the Angry Run Sceptor in the following weeks. However, the Colts draw the terrifying offense of the 9-1 Detroit Lions and can't afford to make any mistakes. While Richardson looked amazing in week 11, the 2 fumbles are something to look back upon when prepping for the Lions. If the Colts want to shock the NFL world by defeating Dan Campbell's troops, Richardson will need to play even better than his breakout scene.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.