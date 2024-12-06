Colts' Richardson Among Elite Company In Key Statistic
The playoff hopes of the Indianapolis Colts are alive thanks to second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and his late-game heroics. Over the past three weeks, Richardson has led two game-winning drives (both on the road) in epic fourth-quarter comebacks.
After benching Richardson halfway through the season for 17-year veteran Joe Flacco, the Colts came to their senses and realized that benching a fourth-overall pick after 10 starts isn't the wisest idea.
Since returning to the starting lineup, Richardson has tallied three rushing touchdowns by himself. Those three scores were more total touchdowns than the Colts' offense managed to put up in two games without him. To say he's the X-factor of the offense is an understatement.
Richardon's ground game ranks toward the top of the NFL, specifically in designed quarterback runs. Among his peers, Richardson has the 3rd most Expected Points Added (EPA) on designed runs in the league. The only two players to rank above him are Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his three games back in the starting lineup, Richardson has averaged 7.3 designed runs per game. In his six starts before that, Richardson was only getting runs called for him 3.3 times per game. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has completely revamped his playcalling to benefit Richardson's skillset.
12 quarterbacks rank ahead of Richardson when looking at EPA on quarterback scrambles. Regardless, Richardson is an above-average scrambler who can evade sacks and run the rock with power and speed. When you combine all quarterback runs (scrambles or designed), Richardson has a +21.6 EPA (9th in the NFL).
When defenses are forced to respect Richardson's legs, it can create gaps in the passing game. The play-action attack could be a big factor in the last four games as teams begin game planning for Steichen's creative offense.
Indy's next opponent is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have gone 12-consecutive games without allowing a rushing touchdown to a quarterback. Richardson could be the one to break that streak as the Colts head to Mile High with an opportunity to even out their record.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.