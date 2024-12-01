Colts' Richardson Given Hefty Fine for Hit in Loss to Lions
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness on a run where he lowered his helmet against Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (per Tom Pelissero | NFL Network).
There was no penalty on the play in-game, but the league reviewed the hit and determined that Richardson intentionally lowered his helmet into the defender.
Looking at the play, both players seemed to put their heads down to brace for contact. Understandably, a fine was given.
This marks the first time that Richardson has been fined by the NFL. On top of that, Richardson was the only quarterback to receive a fine across the league this week.
The fine adds a bit of salt to the wound after such a disastrous offensive performance. The Colts managed to put up only six points in a poor attempt to defend their home turf against the Lions. In the second half, Indy scored zero points and punted on four of their five drives.
Richardson's performance wasn't a bad one, though. The second-year quarterback was hitting his targets and had nearly 100 yards of offense brought back due to egregious penalties. Richardson threw for 172 yards on 11 completions while adding 61 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
Last week's loss was the first time the Colts had put up less than double-digit points in a game this season. If Richardson and the Colts want to make it to the playoffs, winning out might be necessary.
