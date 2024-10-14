Colts' Steichen Gives Good News on QB Richardson for Dolphins Matchup
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided an update on quarterback Anthony Richardson's oblique injury ahead of a week seven home game with the Miami Dolphins.
After sitting for the 20-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Richardson is on track to return to the field since exiting early with an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Luckily for Indianapolis, Joe Flacco has maintained the offense in relief of Richardson to compile a 2-1 record. This allows Richardson to hit the ground running with momentum as the Colts defend home turf against a struggling Dolphins team.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Miami is 2-3 and will likely start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley against Indianapolis, the Dolphins still possess the deadly duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Also, the Dolphins will try to pound the rock against the Colts' bad run defense that surrendered 146 rushing yards to the Titans. As for the defense, Miami is fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (285.4), so it might be tough to move the ball if there isn't balance in the pass and run.
Richardson has a good opportunity to capitalize on his return from injury with a home victory. Indianapolis can't overlook the visiting Dolphins simply because Tua Tagovailoa isn't playing. As the Colts found out the hard way in week two against the Green Bay Packers and then-starter Malik Willis, no quarterback or offense can be ignored in the pros. We'll see if Gus Bradley and Steichen are ready for a Dolphins team with its back against the wall.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.