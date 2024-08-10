Colts Anthony Richardson Has 'Invaluable' Mentor in Backup QB
The NFL has evolved since Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens took home the Lombardi Trophy in 2013. So-called "gunslingers" have lost their place as the prototype quarterback with newer defensive schemes taking over and teams not willing to risk turnovers. Flacco is more of the stationary pocket-passer, who sits in the protection of the offensive line to pick apart defenses. While it can work sometimes, Flacco's style is obsolete as far as effectiveness. It doesn't help he also can barely run with the football, akin to Matt Ryan or Philip Rivers, the Colts QBs of old.
Regardless of big changes, former gunslingers like Flacco have immense knowledge to offer the younger generation. With experience dating back to 2008, Flacco has been "invaluable" for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson according to quarterbacks coach Cam Turner (Amanda Foster - Colts Contributing Writer). Turner was quoted saying: "In the meeting room, it's great to have (Flacco) just with his experience, what he's seen, you know, he's seen it all. And so for Anthony to hear it from a player's point of view, who's been through it, I think it's invaluable."
Despite entering only his second season at age 22, Richardson carries himself like a seasoned veteran according to his teammates. Four-time Colts Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly likes what he sees from Indy's field general, saying: "The leadership role is really starting to come out. I think it's awesome to see him progress, to see what he can do on the field, what he can do in the leadership role in the huddle, and I think just the impact he has when it steps into the huddle."
Kelly concluded his praise of Richardson by saying: It's not always about what you say, it's about the motivation, the feeling guys get when you step in the huddle of 'This guy knows exactly what he's doing, we're prepared, whatever he calls is going to be successful.'"
Because Richardson has been in the Colts' system for longer, there have even been times when Flacco has learned from the 22-year-old. The two quarterbacks have built an open line of communication that is sure to pave the way for success in the 2024 season.
On top of building off each other in the film room, Richardson and Flacco are competing against each other on the field every day. "Joe's arm is, I mean, there's no throw he can't make on the field, and Anthony's right there with him," Turner said. "They're right there together and it's like, 'Alright, he makes that throw, watch this, I can do it too.' So it's fun to see them compete."
Flacco, 39, last played for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 season when he helped lead the team to a playoff berth. Some postseason leadership could be in place for the veteran as the Colts aim for a long-awaited return to playoff football, something not experienced since 2020.
The former Super Bowl MVP made some a number of eye-opening plays in Cleveland which led to him signing a one-year deal in Indy worth up to $8.7 million. Three separate backup quarterbacks have seen the field for the Colts over the past two seasons, so general manager Chris Ballard decided not to take a risk in that department.
Richardson and Flacco will see their first action of 2024 this weekend when the Colts take on the Denver Broncos in the team's first preseason game. We'll see what Richardson can put together on the field in a limited snap count as he sees his first action in a much-anticipated return.
