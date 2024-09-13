Colts QB Anthony Richardson Has Made History Ahead of Packers Matchup
Anthony Richardson is one of the most unique players the gridiron has ever seen. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback made a number of clutch plays in the team's season opener against the Houston Texans last Sunday, including the third-longest throw in NFL history.
Richardson tallied three total touchdowns and three throws for 50+ yards, becoming the youngest quarterback to record a rushing touchdown and multiple 50+ yard passing touchdowns in the same game NFL Stats on X. The Colts were fueled by Richardson's athleticism and scored four touchdowns despite holding the ball for only 20 minutes of the game.
To put his efficiency in perspective, Richardson completed only nine pass attempts for around 23.6 yards per completion (212 yards total). As a 22-year-old, Richardson defies expectations and has delivered great moments in just one game for 2024. He remains as the youngest starting quarterback for the second consecutive year and could develop into an elite starter if he continues progressing.
Short and medium throw accuracy remained an issue, but it doesn't seem as important when the deep ball is on point. Richardson could have found rookie receiver AD Mitchell several times but put too much mustard on some of his passes. If he can control his arm strength, the Colts will have one of the most lethal dual-threat attacks in the league.
Heading into Week 2, the Colts will face off against a strong Green Bay Packers secondary that features Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney. Richardson has his work cut out for him but should have plenty of looks thanks to creative play calling from head coach Shane Steichen.
The Colts will kick off against the Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
