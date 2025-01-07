Colts' Anthony Richardson Sounds Off on Mindset for Next Season
For Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, the 2024 NFL season didn't quite go his way.
Through some inconsistencies on the field in his accuracy and consistency issues, combined with a barrage of injuries to derail his availability throughout the year, Richardson did not make that aspired second-year jump that many fans had hoped the franchise signal caller would take.
Therefore, the questions about Richardson and his long-term fit with the organization have been plentiful. Can he truly be the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be? With just a 17-game sample size, it's probably too early to say for certain, making his performance in year three for next season more important than ever.
Yet, despite the pressure, Richardson remains focused, poised, and unphased about the possible implications that could lie ahead.
During Monday's media availability, Richardson was asked by James Boyd of The Athletic whether he viewed his upcoming third season with the team as a "make-or-break" year:
“It could be," Richardson said. "I guess every day could be a make-it-or-break-it day for me. I try not to think about it like that. I just try to be the best version of myself everywhere I can be. You can lose your job in a day... I just gotta make sure I’m on point, doing my job, doing everything I can to help this organization go in the right direction. The rest is up to God.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson finished his 2024 campaign starting 11 games, posting 1,814 passing yards on a 47.7% completion rate with 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The stat sheet doesn't represent the play you'd like to see from a pending franchise quarterback. However, with a third year under coach Shane Steichen and an offseason to recover health-wise, and improve his progression as an NFL signal caller, there is some optimism to hold onto moving forward. it's just up to Richardson to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.