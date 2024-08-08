National Platform Says Colts' Anthony Richardson a Top 100 NFL Talent
The Indianapolis Colts have many names on their 2024 roster to watch out for in training camp and the upcoming season. A few of the notables are running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, defensive end Laiatu Latu, interior defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and plenty of others. However, none of these hold the importance to Indy’s success in 2024 and beyond that quarterback Anthony Richardson does.
In a recent article from Alex Kay at Bleacher Report, five players are mentioned who have a shot at breaking into the 2025 NFL Top 100 list. While only linebacker Zaire Franklin made the ranks at 100 this year for Indianapolis, the belief is Richardson can easily make the jump next.
“Even though the Colts only went 2-2 during Richardson's starts, it was clear they had found something in the young signal-caller. Suffering a season-ending shoulder injury and missing opportunities to grow his game on the field wasn't ideal, but the 22-year-old has used the downtime to his advantage and should be better than ever upon his return.”- Alex Kay | Bleacher Report
While the injuries are justified to be worried about, Richardson looks poised to have a solid campaign in 2024 if he can remain on the field and under center. During Richardson's four games in 2023, he compiled 50/84 passing (59.5%) for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. But Richardson was able to utilize his rushing prowess to open up the offense in his limited on-field exposure, carrying the pill 25 times for 136 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and four rushing scores (seven total for 2023).
Richardson’s ceiling can be nearly or entirely reached as early as 2024 if things start to fall in line. While the injury setbacks to defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles tear; out for 2024 season) and second-year wide receiver Josh Downs (High ankle sprain; out 4-6 weeks) aren’t good for anyone, Richardson is still surrounded by essential weapons like receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and running back Taylor. Also, Richardson is standing behind an offensive line consisting of mainstays like Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly; a five-man unit that always has top 10 potential. Kay then dives into how easily it can be for a player of Richardson’s quarterbacking abilities to sneak into the 2025 Top 100.
“Should Richardson bring his arm along while continuing to be an athletic phenom when he takes off on the ground, he'll quickly become a top quarterback worthy of a top-100 distinction.”- Alex Kay | Bleacher Report
Richardson has unteachable skills that present him as an X-Factor to opposing defenses. The NFL Top 100 list is illustrious because it comes directly from the players and who they believe shines the most. If Richardson can stay on the field and have the time to showcase his abilities in Shane Steichen’s offense, there will be a hard argument against his inclusion in next year’s list of the best players in the NFL. However, in the current, Indianapolis will focus on training camp and readying for the upcoming preseason games.
