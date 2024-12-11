Colts' OC Dishes on Anthony Richardson Before Broncos Showdown
It's been a hectic first 14 games for Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, heading into the final quarter of the 2024 regular season, it's starting to seem that the 22-year-old signal-caller is building some new confidence. Not just for himself, but for his surrounding coaching staff as well.
During the Colts' Week 15 media availability on Tuesday, we got an opportunity to hear from offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and some of his thoughts revolving around the current state of their quarterback position and Richardson. It's safe to say those comments were notably encouraging.
"He's getting better, getting better every week," Cooter said when discussing Richardson. "We talk a lot. We're putting the work in. He's putting the work in with the weekly process, the practice plan, and the practice schedule. Obviously, since we drafted him, he's gotten a lot of reps-- OTAs, training camp, season, all of that good stuff, just developing all aspects of his game-- which is what you need to do at the quarterback position. It's a lot easier to say that than it is to go do that, but I think he's had a really productive stretch here focusing on certain areas and trying to improve them."
The Colts are set to take on a must-win contest for their postseason hopes this upcoming Sunday against the Denver Broncos. As Richardson eyes his fourth appearance back from a surprising mid-season benching, he'll have to keep building on the positive showings he's presented since his return to the lineup to keep his starting job intact and keep playoff hopes in Indianapolis alive.
During his three games back as the starting quarterback, Richardson has posted two three-touchdown performances, generating a game-winning drive during both outings. The inconsistencies and accuracy flaws have remained in the mix when circling his 52.4% completion percentage throughout, but in the big picture, the arrow is trending up for the Colts' 2023 first-round pick.
In an extensive development process, Cooter and the rest of the Colts staff have remained diligent in fine-tuning their budding young quarterback-- with one of those qualities worked on being Richardson's pocket evasiveness and awareness.
"Shane [Steichen] mentioned moving around in the pocket," Cooter continued. "Obviously, he's so naturally athletic and able to avoid defenders at times, but just to be able to slide in the pocket and deliver a nice pass, getting better, and better, and better at that is something that a lot of young quarterbacks work through because those college pockets are a little more forgiving than the NFL."
"He's working on a bunch of stuff. I see continuous improvement. That's what he's chasing. We're seeing that on game day, and we've got to keep seeing it. We all have to keep doing it. I've got to keep doing it. But, he's a young quarterback in this league that's getting better every week."
Thankfully, Richardson and the Colts will have a few more days between now and their crucial road battle in the Mile High to prepare, and hopefully get Richardson at his best before taking on a red-hot Broncos team. Denver also comes fresh off a Week 14 bye like Indianapolis and still sits on an impressive three-game win streak heading into Sunday.
If there was ever a perfect time for Richardson to have a true breakout game, this would be the game to do it.
