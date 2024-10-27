Colts' Offensive Dysfunction Leads to Doom vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday's game at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans looking to get even with their hosts atop the AFC South standings. However, after another rocky offensive performance, the Colts find themselves two games behind Houston for the division race as they continue through a gauntlet of heavyweight opponents for the next four games.
The Colts (4-4) got star running back Jonathan Taylor back from a three-week injury hiatus, which helped establish some rhythm in the run game with his 105 yards and touchdown, but the Texans (6-2) pass defense refused to be bullied by the Colts' downfield pass attempts.
Ultimately, the Colts offense was unable to grasp momentum throughout the game, as they accrued six penalties as a unit and a third-down conversion rate of just 15.4% (2-of-13), forcing them into a couple of fourth-down attempts, which they did convert both. In the end, a Colts team still searching for an identity flies home to Indianapolis with a 23-20 loss.
Here are my main takeaways from the game.
— The questions about Anthony Richardson's development are likely going to be at their peak this week, as they should. Anyone with an ounce of patience knew when he was drafted that there would be peaks and valleys in his development but that steady improvement would come. We have not seen that improvement in Year 2. Not even close. Each week feels like a new low for him as a passer, whether it be issues with accuracy, timing, or decision-making. On Sunday, Richardson was 10-of-32 passing (31.3%) for 175 yards (5.5 YPA), 1 touchdown, and 1 interception for a passer rating of 48.3. To his credit, he was affective as a runner, picking up 45 yards on 6 carries (7.5 avg.), but that was never a question. Richardson has to be better, and head coach Shane Steichen needs to figure out how to get it out of his quarterback.
— The end of the first half was one of the most nonsensical things we've seen the Colts do this season. Backed up at their own 5-yard line with 1:00 remaining, the Colts got a 7-yard run from Taylor to get out of the hole to the 12-yard line and then ran hurry-up to see if they could generate a big play to make the drive worth pursuing points. Richardson threw a ball to Michael Pittman Jr. to the left side, but Pittman slipped while making his cut, and the pass became dangerously close to an interception. On the next play, Richardson fired a pass to Josh Downs on a comeback route but didn't appear to see safety Jalen Pitre in the area as Pitre closed down on the pass and intercepted it. The Texans would then score on the next play, quickly turning the game from a 10-10 tie to a 17-10 deficit going into the half. The throw, and really the play call, were both head-scratching.
— Taylor's return was huge for an offense that had no organic run game over the last three weeks. If the Colts have any hope to make it out of this upcoming stretch against the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets alive, Taylor has to be the focal point of the offense, not Richardson throwing the ball.
— Downs has become incredibly important to this pass game, routinely making big plays when the offense lacks life and they have to have one. He did it again Sunday, accounting for 62% of Richardson's passing yards.
— It feels like we are getting so, so close to AD Mitchell becoming a thing in this offense. At one point, he was winning matchups but the targets were nowhere near him. He's still winning the matchups but the misses are now just by inches.
— This is the best the Colts defense has looked in their four matchups against Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston's offensive line has been terrible this year, and the Colts' D-line took advantage. They officially got to Stroud for 2 sacks and 9 hits, but they had him under constant duress. Stroud made several Houdini-type plays, but the Colts did their job against him. DeForest Buckner returned from IR after being out since Week 2 with an ankle injury and had a big performance, getting a sack, a tackle for loss, and 2 QB hits. Dayo Odeyingbo also had a big day with a sack, 3 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits, and a fumble recovery. Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Grover Stewart all had impactful moments as well.
— The Colts have got to think long and hard about their linebacker position when it comes time to self scout. Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed both have moments of premium play, but they also have moments where they get totally wiped out of a play that results in a significant gain for the offense. The team also still struggle to cover over the middle or to keep up with tight ends in the passing game.
