Former Pro Bowl QB Has High Praise for Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts put up their best offensive performance in weeks thanks to a comeback performance from second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. The 2023 fourth-overall pick was named the starting quarterback last Wednesday and did not take his second life for granted by posting over 300 total yards and three touchdowns.
Richardson's confidence in his on-field decisions improved greatly after a two-week hiatus behind Joe Flacco on the depth chart. He looked sharp all game and was pinpoint accurate, especially in mid-distance throws. Indy broke a three-game losing streak, leading to praise for Richardson.
Former second-overall pick Robert Griffin III liked what he saw from the Colts' frontman, calling him "the best player on the field" in Indy's win vs. the New York Jets.
Anthony Richardson isn’t the most polished QB yet, but you knew that when you drafted him. He needs time to develop and understand the gravity of being the franchise QB. Today he showed why he’s worth it. Head to head against Aaron Rodgers, he was the best player on the field.- Robert Griffin III, Former NFL QB
Development has been the keyword floating around Indianapolis since Richardson was drafted despite having little game experience. The 22-year-old left the University of Florida with full confidence in his abilities, so it's about time the Colts reflect that same confidence in him.
Tapping out of a game with no injury isn't a good look. Winning games makes up for that. It's as simple as that. Richardson is the future for the Colts and Sunday's performance against the Jets proved that.
Richardson's next test will come this Sunday against the Detroit Lions, who might be the best team in the league this season. Sitting atop the NFC at 9-1, the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell are an unstoppable force. If Richardson can keep the Colts within reach, it'll be a successful outing.
