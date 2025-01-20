Colts' Anthony Richardson to Work With Respected Passing Guru
The Indianapolis Colts are on a never-ending quarterback carousel. The last time the same quarterback started every game in back-to-back seasons for Indy was 2013-14 when Andrew Luck still had the reigns.
After failed trades and signings, the Colts decided to hand the keys to a rookie Anthony Richardson. Despite getting drafted two years ago, Richardson has only started 15 games. The 22-year-old's career has been filled with injuries that are putting a major question mark on his future in the league.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard understands those concerns, saying it's "the biggest question right now".
[Anthony Richardson] has not proven he can play 17 games.- Chris Ballard, Colts GM
Ballard drafted a guy with a lengthy injury history who has major boom or bust potential. There's no question the highlights and the lowlights have been there. Richardson can make impossible throws, run over defenders, and throw horrible interceptions in the same game.
That type of inconsistency doesn't come along with winning football. That's why the Colts are re-imagining Richardson's offseason preparation.
This summer, Richardson is expected to work alongside biometric expert Chris Hess (per Stephen Holder | ESPN). Hess trained with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen who says Hess was "the most influential person in my mechanical career".
Hess helped Allen jump his completion rate from 52.8% in his rookie season to 69.2% in his third season. Richardson could use that same boost after finishing the 2024 season with a 47.7% completion rate.
Holder reported that Richardson will be working primarily on short and intermediate touch passes along with footwork in the pocket. Richardson is already throwing again after working through a back injury that kept him sidelined in Week 17 and Week 18.
Richardson's work ethic could determine the outcome of Indy's 2025 season. If he can fix some of the passing errors, the Colts' offense will reach peak efficiency.
