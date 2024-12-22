Colts' Anthony Richardson Placed in Sad Territory with QB Rankings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had a rollercoaster 2024, to say the least. However, there's a golden opportunity ahead with the fledgling Tennessee Titans, who have fallen apart at 3-11. But NFL.com's Nick Shook put Richardson at an unfavorable 27th rank in the QB index for Week 16.
There is still a lot of inconsistency in Richardson's game, and if the Colts can't find a miraculous avenue into the playoffs, they should at least hope to see some improvement from the QB before the season ends.- Nick Shook | NFL.com
Shook used Richardson's rough performance against the Denver Broncos as a reference. The young field general completed only 17/38 passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Richardson scored on the ground and added 46 rushing yards to the equation. However, Richardson has to improve in these final three games for 2024.
Through 10 games, Richardson has 119 completions on 253 attempts (47.0%) for seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Richardson also has 77 carries for 429 rushing yards (5.6 average) and five scores. However, this puts Richardson behind Mac Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns), the latter of whom was benched.
Richardson has to play better against the Titans, but so does the offensive line and running back Jonathan Taylor. Shane Steichen's play calling must also be crisp and on point for Richardson to have the best chance at progressive execution.
While Tennessee isn't a scary opponent, they're still a divisional foe that fights whomever they play. Brian Callahan has his squad ready to square up with Indianapolis, so Richardson needs to be more accurate and allow fewer turnovers to give Indy a fighting chance.
If the former fourth-overall pick wants to jump in the rankings, it starts with defeating Tennessee at home. The Titans aren't good, but their defense has strength that might give Richardson issues if unchecked. However, on paper, this is a 'get right' game for Richardson, we'll see if that happens tomorrow afternoon in the Circle City.
