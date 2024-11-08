Vikings Coach Boosts Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts lost in Anthony Richardson's first game as a backup quarterback in a depressing offensive performance against the Minnesota Vikings. After the game ended, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell shared a moment with the young Colts QB to support him through one of the hardest stretches of his early career.
"Hey, do me a favor and remember something," said O'Connell. "You're a bad dude."
"Yes sir," replied Richardson.
"You're going to play a long time in this league," continued O'Connell. "Go to work everyday. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do too. Shane [Steichen] does too."
It was a class act from Minnesota's third-year coach who, according to some rumors, wanted to trade up for Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, Indy held onto their pick but has now given up on seeing Richardson take the field for the rest of the season. Colts head coach Shane Steichen says Joe Flacco is still his starter as the team heads into a Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
O'Connell talked more about the moment with Richardson at a Vikings press conference. James Boyd of The Athletic posted the information on X.
In their loss against the Vikings, Flacco did not play his best football. The 17-year veteran threw 16 completions on 27 attempts (59.3%) for zero touchdowns and one interception. It was a nationally televised game, so the whole world got to watch the Colts take the field days after benching the quarterback who was supposed to turn around their franchise.
The move made Steichen and the rest of Indy's front office look silly. While Richardson's historically low completion percentage is hard to look past, there are plenty of other aspects of his game that make up for that. His deep ball and mobility partially hide his under-developed accuracy and give the Colts more flexibility with the playbook.
O'Connell, who's one of the best young coaches in the league, wouldn't just say those words lightly. His football mind knows that Richardson's career is far from over and if he can keep working, he'll be just fine.
