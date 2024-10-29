Colts Bring Back Athletic QB
While the Indianapolis Colts fueled quarterback controversy by switching starters in the middle of the season and benching quarterback Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, the team also made some moves to their practice squad behind the scenes.
Rookie quarterback Jason Bean has been reinstated to the team's practice squad after landing on the Practice Squad Injured list in late September. Bean was one of the top passers during the NFL's preseason, throwing 15/19 (78.9%) for 197 total passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The former Kansas Jayhawk also ran for two touchdowns and 53 yards on the ground in three preseason appearances.
In the backfield, the Colts re-signed running back Evan Hull to the practice squad. Hull was a fifth-round draft pick by Chris Ballard in 2023 and has floated on-and-off the active roster since arriving in Indianapolis. In his rookie year, Hull tallied one carry and one reception for seven total yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury
Defensively, cornerback Tre Flowers was added to the team's practice squad after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars only one week ago. Flowers is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. His best season came in 2019 when he racked up 82 total tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended in 15 starts for Seattle.
To make room for the new signings, the Colts opted to release cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, and wide receiver Ethan Fernea. Joseph was on the active roster for Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans but got zero game action.
Indianapolis is heading into a Week 9 battle against the Minnesota Vikings where they'll aim to jump over the .500 mark.
