Analyst Has Colts Fitting with Ball-Hawk Cornerback in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have multiple areas of the roster in need of more talent, and they will undoubtedly address a majority of that issue in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.
While many mocks are already circulating, the positions on them for the Colts seem to be hovering around tight end, safety, edge, and cornerback. The secondary needs assistance as much as any and Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness believes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison is a fit at cornerback.
Morrison earned PFF coverage grades above 80.0 in 2022 and 2023, and he was having another solid season in 2024 before it was ended by injury. From 168 coverage snaps over the first seven weeks of the season, he allowed just 12 receptions from 27 targets.- Gordon McGuinness | Pro Football Focus
Morrison is likely not a name many have in a Colts mock, but he can realistically be a round two or three selection. However, he has the talent to go as early as round one. As McGuinness points out, Morrison had a hip injury that derailed his 2024 and could knock his draft stock, but he still possesses the skills Indy's secondary needs to elevate.
Morrison was limited to six games, but his 2022 and 2023 campaigns are vibrant with the Fighting Irish. He logged 25 games and accumulated 64 tackles (five for loss) in those duo of campaigns, but his coverage skills stood out most.
Morrison stacked 14 passes defended and an impressive nine picks (six in 2022), with a return for a touchdown to back those numbers up further. Morrison has the archetype to be a great addition to new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's gameplan.
Per NFL Draft Buzz, Morrison has striking strengths that can make an impact once he finds his professional wheels. Below are a few excerpts from his draft profile.
-Elite short-area quickness and change of direction ability allow him to mirror receivers and stay glued in coverage.
-High football IQ with the ability to bait quarterbacks and jump routes for big plays.
-Versatile defender capable of playing both man and zone coverage at a high level.
Morrison isn't a massive corner, but he's quick, decisive, and plays the ball well. It's easy to see that he understands how to get the football in his hands, as his 2022 campaign shows alone. If and wherever Indy might draft Morrison is irrelevant, they'd be acquiring a promising young defender that can blossom if the hip injury doesn't hamper him.
While the strengths are awesome to ponder, weaknesses are inevitable. Below are three that stick out.
-May need to add some bulk to his frame to hold up physically over a long NFL season.
-Can get overpowered at times in press coverage and when fighting through blocks in the run game.
-Tackling technique needs refinement to consistently bring down NFL-caliber ball carriers.
Back to Morrison's smaller frame, it might cost him in tackling, shedding blocks, and getting over the physicality of larger NFL receivers. If Morrison can bulk up and retain his athleticism while curbing negative tendencies, Anarumo might develop a great corner for years ahead.
The Colts have far too many ways to go with a fourteenth-overall selection, so it's hard to think about where Chris Ballard might turn. But cornerback is a murky position with the uncertainty of JuJu Brents' health and lack of depth minus Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones.
The Colts have much to think about with the draft over three months away, and it never hurts to go defensive.
