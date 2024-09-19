Colts, Bears Injury Report: Laiatu Latu Misses Second Straight Day
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears were back on the practice field Thursday as preparation continues for their Week 3 matchup.
The Colts saw their first-round rookie miss his second straight day of practice while a struggling special teams player returned. For the Bears, their top wide receiver is in danger of missing his second consecutive game.
Here is the midweek injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — K Matt Gay (right quadricep), DE Laiatu Latu (hip)
- Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), WR Josh Downs (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (thumb), S Rodney Thomas (shoulder)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — DE Laiatu Latu (hip)
- Full Participant — K Matt Gay (right quadricep), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), WR Josh Downs (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (thumb), S Rodney Thomas (shoulder)
Latu missed practice for the second day in a row after injuring his hip in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. Latu left the game in the second half and never returned.
While Shane Steichen called Latu "day-to-day" earlier in the week, it is reasonable to think that the rookie would need to practice tomorrow to have a shot at playing Sunday. The Colts cannot afford to have another pass rusher out on Sunday as DeForest Buckner was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
Gay returns to practice in full after missing Wednesday's session. The Colts' kicker returned to the field last Sunday after missing Week 1 recovering from a hernia. However, Gay's accuracy struggles from the preseason continued in Green Bay, as he missed a 50-yard attempt wide right. While the Colts have expressed confidence in Gay publicly, the veteran kicker needs to turn this around quickly.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
BEARS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Keenan Allen (heel), FB Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), T Teven Jenkins (thigh), DT Zacch Pickens (groin)
- Limited Participant — T Kiran Amegadjie (quadricep), DT Andrew Billings (groin), G Nate Davis (groin), WR Rome Odunze (knee), DE Montez Sweat (elbow), DE DeMarcus Walker (foot)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Keenan Allen (heel), FB Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), DT Zacch Pickens (groin), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest)
- Limited Participant — T Teven Jenkins (thigh), DT Andrew Billings (groin), G Nate Davis (groin), RB Travis Homer (finger), WR Rome Odunze (knee), DE Montez Sweat (elbow), DE DeMarcus Walker (foot)
- Full Participant — T Kiran Amegadjie (quadricep)
Allen missed another day of practice after being held out of the Bears' Week 2 contest with the Houston Texans. With Allen and Odunze on the injury report for a second straight day, concerns could be rising that Caleb Williams will be without two of his top three targets on Sunday. However, Jenkins moving from DNP to limited is a positive sign for the Bears' offensive line.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.