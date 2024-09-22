Colts vs. Bears, Week 3 Preview: Something's Gotta Give
It's officially gameday for the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears as both teams look to grab hold of a little momentum.
The Colts are winless with a big-play-dependent offense and vulnerable defense while the Bears have had to lean on defense and special teams to split their first two games while their offense clings to signs of life.
On the surface, this could be an exciting matchup between two bright, young quarterbacks in Anthony Richardson and Caleb Williams, but so far this season has been a learning experience for both.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s battle between the Colts and Bears.
Broadcast Information
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline) | RTL (International) — Jan Stecker (play-by-play), Björn Werner (color), Jana Wosnitza (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
All-Time Series
- Colts lead, 24-19. The Colts have won the last two matchups.
- Last game: Week 4 of 2020; Colts won, 19-11.
Coaching Staff
- Colts: head coach Shane Steichen; offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Brian Mason
- Bears: head coach Matt Eberflus; offensive coordinator Shane Waldron; defensive coordinator Eric Washington; special teams coordinator Richard Hightower
Injury Report
Colts
- QUESTIONABLE — DE Laiatu Latu (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf, back)
- IR — DT DeForest Buckner (ankle)
Bears
- QUESTIONABLE — G Nate Davis (groin)
- OUT — WR Keenan Allen (heel, personal), FB Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), DT Zacch Pickens (groin)
- IR — RB Travis Homer (finger)
Storylines/Keys
- Establish the Run, Get Points Early: The Colts' offense could pay dearly if they aren't careful against this opportunistic Bears pass defense. The key is to establish the run with Jonathan Taylor (and Richardson?) and get points on the board early so they can maintain some control in this game without becoming one-dimensional. They've lost time of possession in both games by at least 40:00-20:00. The Bears defense has been solid, mainly in the back end, and they now face a quarterback in Richardson, who hasn't found a rhythm yet and has forced some passes that have led to interceptions.
- This is a Bad Run Team; Prove It: The Bears are one of the league's least-productive run teams, averaging just 77.5 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry, but the Colts are comfortably the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing an astonishing 237.0 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. For the Colts' defense, they've barely stopped anyone from doing anything they wanted. They did clamp down in the second half last week against the run after allowing over 200 yards on the ground in the first half to the Green Bay Packers, but can they do that again? Will allocating an extra man to the box cost them in pass defense? If their defensive front can get consistent pressure on Williams, they should have the upper hand.
- Keep Caleb Williams Unproductive: Eventually, Williams is going to look great, but it hasn't happened yet. Through two games, he's averaging just 133.5 passing yards and hasn't scored a touchdown. However, he's also constantly under duress, having been sacked 9 times already, which is tied for the most in the NFL per game. The Colts went from having 4 sacks and 10 QB hits in Week 1 to no sacks or hits in Week 2. They were much different situations, but that can't continue.
Projected Weather
- Retractable roof stadium. Rain, temperature mid-70s, 77% chance of precipitation, wind WSW 7 mph
Referee Assignment
- Head referee: Adrian Hill (15 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 3.
- Hill's crew has called the second-most penalties in 2024.
Betting Line
- Favorite: Colts (-1.5)
- Over/Under: 43.5
STAT LEADERS
Colts
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson (416 yards)
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (151 yards)
- Receiving: WR Alec Pierce (181 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): WR Alec Pierce (2)
- Tackles: FS Nick Cross (29)
- Tackles for Loss: DE Kwity Paye, DT Grover Stewart (2)
- Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner (1.5)
- Interceptions: N/A
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaylon Jones, CB Kenny Moore II (1)
Bears
- Passing: QB Caleb Williams (267 yards)
- Rushing: QB Caleb Williams (59 yards)
- Receiving: WR D.J. Moore (89 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): RB Khalil Herbert, S Jonathan Owens, CB Tyrique Stevenson (1)
- Tackles: LB T.J. Edwards (23)
- Tackles for Loss: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., LB T.J. Edwards, CB Jaylon Johnson, DE Darrell Taylor (2)
- Sacks: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., DE Darrell Taylor (2.0)
- Interceptions: CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Tyrique Stevenson (1)
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Tyrique Stevenson (3)
Notes
- This week, the Colts made the following roster moves: placed DT DeForest Buckner on Injured Reserve. Signed DE Genard Avery to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Adam Gotsis, DE Gregory Junior, and DE Titus Leo to the practice squad. Released MC McTelvin Agim and CB Ameer Speed from the practice squad.
- RB Jonathan Taylor needs 2 rushing touchdowns to pass Marshall Faulk (42) for the fourth-most in franchise history.
- LB Zaire Franklin needs one game with 10-plus tackles to pass Gary Brackett (23) for the second-most such games in franchise history.
- CB Kenny Moore II needs 1 pass breakup to pass Ray Buchanan (56) for the third-most in franchise history.
HORSESHOE HUDDLE STAFF PICKS
- Sean Ackerman: Bears 21, Colts 20
- Jake Arthur: Colts 20, Bears 16
- Noah Gebert: Colts 31, Bears 16
- Zack Hicks: Bears 22, Colts 19
- Andrew Moore: Colts 24, Bears 17
- Drake Wally: Colts 21, Bears 20
