Colts Beat Dolphins Despite Clunky Offense | Jake's Takes
It was arguably the biggest struggle the Indianapolis Colts have displayed in 2024, but they managed to make just enough plays in the second half to defeat the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 16-10.
Here are my main takeaways from today's game.
— Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to the field on Sunday after missing the majority of the last three games, so he likely was shaking off some rust. However, it feels like at least the second or third time this season onlookers have proclaimed this to be the worst passing performance of his young career. Richardson was 10-of-24 passing (41.7%) for 129 yards (5.4 YPA) and a passer rating of 59.2. He routinely held onto the ball without getting rid of it in a timely manner and missed the mark with receivers. Richardson was quite effective as a runner, compiling 56 yards on 14 carries (4.0 avg.), but the passing game was largely abysmal. Some of this also lies on the shoulders of Shane Steichen, who is orchestrating a passing game that, at times, looks more tailored for a traditional dropback passer rather than a mobile, creative passer like Richardson.
— How clunky was the offense? Nine of their 12 drives lasted only five plays or less, including six three-and-outs, and even a couple of their scoring drives.
— With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined again, Trey Sermon remained the primary starting running back and early-down back with Tyler Goodson serving as the complement. The offense was quite stagnant before the Colts got Goodson more involved, as he offers some of the explosiveness that the team loses in Taylor's absence. Ultimately, Goodson carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards (3.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
— Stop me if you've heard this before, but it's Week 7 and the Colts defense had issues shedding blocks and finishing tackles. The Dolphins totaled 188 yards on the ground from 40 carries (4.7 avg.).
— A bright spot for the Colts defense was linebacker Grant Stuard, who led all players with 19 tackles. He came up huge with an open-field tackle on Dolphins QB Tyler Huntley on an early 3rd-and-9 to force a punt. Olubi as well, who both forced and recovered a fumble in the third quarter. Stuard and Segun Olubi (5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered) played bigger roles with E.J. Speed (knee) and Jaylon Carlies (ankle) injured, and they answered the call.
— Kudos to the Colts' pass defense for holding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to just one catch each. Jonnu Smith had 7 for 96 yards, but the Colts were likely willing to give that up in order to contain Hill and Waddle.
