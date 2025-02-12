Potential Bengals Trade Candidate for Colts Emerges
Cincinnati Bengals leading tackler, linebacker Germaine Pratt, has requested a trade per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The Indianapolis Colts hired former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after parting ways with Gus Bradley, so this trade would make perfect sense for Chris Ballard to execute.
Pratt led the Bengals in tackles in 2024 with 143 total (five for loss). He also tossed in four QB hits, two fumbles forced, and six passes defended. Per Pro Football Focus, Pratt also played the run well with a grade of 70.1.
If Pratt were added to the roster, Anarumo's defense would be amplified with a sure-fire hustler who will quickly get to the football. Putting Pratt alongside Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies also gives Anurmo a trio of linebackers that will secure the second level.
E.J. Speed is still on the roster but is a free agent assumed not to re-sign with Indianapolis. If Pratt does come to Indy, it might make Speed even more dispensable.
The Colts defense was a liability in 2024 often and moves like this might keep Ballard's job intact if they pan out. It's also a good thing to give Anarumo a familiar face that played with him for his entire tenure calling the shots on defense in Cincy.
This trade upgrades the defense for the Colts; Ballard should inquire and try to execute this one to help the stop troops in 2025.
