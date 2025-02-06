Bengals Trey Hendrickson Has High Acclaim for Colts' Lou Anarumo
The Indianapolis Colts went a new direction at defensive coordinator after parting ways with Gus Bradley following three lackluster seasons with the team. The newfound path was hiring former Cincinnati Bengals guru Lou Anarumo at the helm for the stop troops.
In a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Bengals edge rusher, and 2024's NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson opened up about Anarumo's impact.
"Well I was blessed to be productive under his scheme. I think he does a good job of making it a very open room. You can talk to him about scheme, this doesn't necessarily fit to what we think we're gonna do to attack them."
Hendrickson concluded with: "Very organic, he's a leader of elite men"
This is the highest praise from one of the best pure defenders in the NFL. In 2023 and 2024 under Anarumo, Hendrickson was a monster, tallying 35.0 sacks, 89 tackles (35 for loss), five fumbles forced, and nine passes defended.
Also, since Hendrickson joined the Bengals in 2021, operating under Anarumo, he's logged all four career Pro Bowl nominations and a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2024 after leading the league in sacks for 2024 (17.5). Hendrickson's words carry weight and are good news for the Colts defenders.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Most notably, safety Nick Cross and defensive edge Laiatu Latu. Cross is coming off a breakout season where he showcased his talents by accumulating 146 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sacks, three interceptions, five passes defended, and a forced fumble.
Latu had a slower start to his rookie season but still looked good with 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 32 tackles (five for loss), and 38 quarterback pressures. Latu has a long way to go before he's close to Hendrickson's caliber, but he has the ceiling and talent to hit that stride.
Given that Anarumo's past defenses have done best when the safeties and ends are operating well, it's clear that the potential of these two young Colts defenders in his scheme is great. This would be music to the ears of general manager Chris Ballard if Cross and Latu can continue ascending in 2025.
Anarumo's defense might be complex and a bit tough for younger defensive players to adjust to, but it's difficult to play against for opposing quarterbacks. With switches and changes in store for 2025, the ever-adjusting style of Anarumo has big things in mind for the stop troops of the Circle City.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.