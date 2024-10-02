NFL Betting Experts Reveal Colts' Chances of Making Playoffs in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have avoided multiple pitfalls after starting the season 0-2, now sitting even at .500 (2-2). With a great team victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rearview mirror, Shane Steichen and his troops must prepare for a week five AFC South clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Getting these wins was crucial, keeping Indy's postseason hopes afloat.
The betting experts at Ontario Bets have Indianapolis' odds at 39.6% with 21 other 2-2 teams to get to the coveted postseason. As for getting a victory and advancing past the Wild Card within the playoffs, those odds drop to 24.5%. Lastly, Indy's chances of getting a divisional win are 9.4%. Considering the rollercoaster season the Colts have had in just four games, those aren't bad percentages.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis' issue is their immense injury list, with notables like quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive end Kwity Paye, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and now pass-rusher Tyquan Lewis (IR), all dealing with setbacks.
The Jaguars are struggling mightily at 0-4, but the Colts' injury list continues to grow. With a defense that predicates its success on winning in the trenches, players like defensive tackles Grover Stewart and Raekwon Davis, and ends Laiatu Latu and Dayo Odeyingbo, must step up in the biggest way on the road Sunday in Jacksonville.
Indy needs players like Moore and Paye to suit up defensively to help stop Trevor Lawrence from having a breakout performance on Sunday. Indianapolis is holding its breath with the length of its injury report. But, as was shown against the Steelers, depth players can shine when the moment calls, resulting in a team win.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.