PFF Reveals Colts' Biggest Goal for Rest of 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts took care of business this weekend against the New England Patriots during a must-win contest that came down to the wire, edging out in the final minutes, 25-24, for their sixth win of the regular season-- further bolstering their chances to get a shot in this year's postseason.
Yet, while Indianapolis did exactly what they needed in Week 13 to position themselves for a late-season playoff push, the work is far from over. With four games left in the Colts' attempt to make their first postseason appearance since 2020, a few goals need to be achieved to make that aspired jump happen.
Among those major goals needing to be overcome, Pro Football Focus's Bradley Locker dove into what could potentially be the Colts' most significant down the remaining stretch of this season: making life easier for Anthony Richardson.
"Since his promotion back to being the Colts’ starting quarterback in Week 11, Anthony Richardson has played at a higher level, amassing an 84.8 PFF overall grade that ranks sixth among qualifiers in that span," Locker said. "The problem, though, is that Indianapolis pass-catchers continue to suffer from drops. The Colts are tied for 20th with 19 drops this year, including posting seven in the past three games."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts saw their fair share of drops during Sunday's game in New England, further adding to the final two-minute drama. Both Kylen Granson and Adonai Mitchell had big-time drops during the last drive of the game that could've changed the momentum much earlier if converted.
Thanks to some Richardson heroics, Indianapolis churned out their narrow victory. Yet, regardless of the outcome, the receiving corps will need to see better consistency moving forward for continued success. Especially for a young quarterback like Richardson who's had his ups and downs in the accuracy department, it becomes even more important for his pass catchers to make the big plays when the opportunities come their way.
Fortunately, the Colts will have the chance to get some reinforcements in the form of Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin after the bye week, which could ultimately provide a worthwhile boost to the offense in what should be an exciting four-week playoff push.
The Colts will kick off the final quarter of their season after the Week 14 bye on the road against the Denver Broncos, hoping to lift back to .500 for the first time since mid-October.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.