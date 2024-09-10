Colts' Biggest Threat to Success in AFC South Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts came up short in their home opener to the Houston Texans for the 2024 season by 29-27. While it’s tough to start the campaign with a 0-1 record and divisional loss, Indianapolis has plenty of bright spots with names like quarterback Anthony Richardson, receiver Alec Pierce, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. But, one player from Houston that Indy should worry about is wide receiver Nico Collins.
Since last season, Collins has destroyed Indy’s defense with huge performances. In his previous three contests, Collins has compiled 22 catches for 458 yards and 2 TDs. In the most recent game on Sunday, Collins hauled in 6 catches for 117 receiving yards and stretched the secondary of Indianapolis yet again. While Colts cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents played solid football overall, they couldn’t stop Collins from making fantastic 50/50 catches and precision sideline grabs.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Texans likely have a generational quarterback with second-year signal-caller, C.J. Stroud, so Collins has a chance to continue ascending as a league-wide weapon. Houston does have Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, but Collins has played and looks like the clear WR1 for the Texans. If Indianapolis wants any shot at winning the AFC South, they’ll need to figure out a plan to stop Collins from running through their pass defense or risk letting up 6+ catch, 100+ yard performances during their matchups.
The Colts are just one game into another young season under Shane Steichen. To expect an immediate hot start against a divisional rival that some consider a Super Bowl contender is fair, but also a bit near-sighted. There are plenty more chances for Indy to bounce back and get into playoff contention while developing a young secondary around veterans Kenny Moore II and Julian Blackmon. We'll see how Indy plans for the Green Bay Packers in five days.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.