Colts Fantasy Week 11: Who Starts vs. Bills?

Which Colts players stand the best chance of having a fantasy impact this Sunday against the Bills?

The Indianapolis Colts' stud players have been quite reliable for fantasy football players as of late as they face vulnerable opponents. However, this week they face a huge challenge in the Buffalo Bills, who are solid on offense, defense, and special teams.

Buffalo ranks in the top 10 against all position groups in fantasy, including top-three against the major groups.

Let's take a look at which Colts players might provide value this week. We'll go over any of the players you may entertain starting on your rosters.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

QB Carson Wentz

Last game: 22-of-34 (64.7%), 180 yards, -1 rush yard = 24.3 FP

Last three games avg.: 23.7-of-38.3 (63.7%), 227.7 yards, 7.7 rush yards, 2.0 TD, 2 total TO = 20.1 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 11 Position Rank: QB21

2021 Bills vs. QBs: 1st (12.4 FPPG)

Wentz has done well in good matchups, averaging 26.5 points in plus matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets. However, he's been off the mark and scored under 20.0 points in three other matchups. This matchup against Buffalo, on paper, is a bad one for Wentz.

Only two opposing quarterbacks have had at least 20.0 fantasy points against the Bills but they've also only faced two above-average quarterbacks this season. Wentz is one of the better quarterbacks Buffalo will have faced and could get to that 20.0-point mark but by no means is this an appealing matchup.

Something that Wentz does have in his corner from a fantasy perspective is he had top-15 QB finishes between Weeks 5-9 before coming back down to earth last week.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last game: 21 carries, 116 yards (5.5 avg.), 6 catches (8 targets), 10 yards (1.7 avg.), 1 total TD = 21.6 FP

Last three games avg.: 18.7 carries, 119.3 yards (6.3 avg.), 3.7 catches (4.7 targets), 30.0 yards (11.0 avg.), 4 total TD = 24.8 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 11 Position Rank: RB4

2021 Bills vs. RBs: 1st (15.3 FPPG)

Taylor is on a historic pace this season, and one of his most impressive accomplishments is having reached 100-plus yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games. If he does it again versus Buffalo, he'll be just the third player ever to do it in NFL history.

As fantasy's RB1, you should be starting Taylor in your lineups no matter what but it's still nice to know he's got a bad matchup in the event he doesn't meet expectations.

Only three opposing running backs have had at least 10.0 fantasy points against the Bills, but all three had at least 16.2 points (Antonio Gibson, Derrick Henry, and Michael Carter). Henry went off for over 34 points, and Taylor is cut from that same cloth as long as he gets the ball.

Taylor has essentially become matchup-proof so you'll still want to start him even in a poor matchup.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Last game: 5 catches (5 targets), 71 yards (14.2 avg.) = 9.6 FP

Last three games avg.: 6.7 catches (8.7 targets), 73.7 yards (11.9 avg.), 3 total TD = 16.7 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 11 Position Rank: WR18

2021 Bills vs. WRs: 1st (20.5 FPPG)

Pittman's breakout has been one of the best developments for the Colts in 2021, as he's firmly grasped the team's WR1 role and looks like a do-it-all receiver for them. Pittman has five touchdowns in the last six weeks, including at least one in three consecutive games between Weeks 7-9. He's also got three games with at least 12 targets, so he's clearly their most sought-after weapon through the air.

Still, like every other position, the Bills play receivers tough. Only six opposing wideouts have had at least 10.0 fantasy points against them, and none have reached 100 yards. Only three have had at least 80.

Pittman had a solid outing against Buffalo in last year's playoffs, catching 5 balls for 90 yards and adding another 11 yards on 1 carry (12.6 fantasy points). He's better this year but so is Buffalo's defense.

Regardless of the matchup, Pittman has earned fantasy owners' trust, and while he's not as iron-clad as Taylor in lineups, he should still be starting.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

Last game: 331 yards allowed, 17 points allowed, 3 sacks, 1 takeaway, 1 D/ST TD

Last three games avg.: 385.7 yards, 27.0 points, 2.7 sacks, 1.7 takeaways, 1 total D/ST TD

FantasyPros Week 11 Position Rank: DST23

2021 Bills vs. DSTs: 3rd (3. FPPF)

The Colts are fantasy's DST4 for their ability to create turnovers, occasionally take those to the house, and put up enough sacks to be respectable. However, it's just always a good idea to avoid starting a defense against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

Buffalo's offense doesn't really give up sacks (tied-third, 14) or turn the ball over (tied-eighth, 10). Plus, they rank fifth in total offense (401.1 YPG) and second in scoring (31.1 PPG). Colts defenders DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard have been quite banged-up all week, so nothing about this matchup indicates you should start the Colts' defense/special teams. These units are capable of making big plays but the odds aren't in their favor.

What do you think about the Colts' matchup this week from a fantasy perspective? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

