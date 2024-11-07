Colts-Bills Midweek Injury Report: Top Receiver Still Sidelined
The Indianapolis Colts continue their week of preparation for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one of their top offensive players remains on the sidelines.
Michael Pittman Jr. missed practice for the second consecutive day while nursing a nagging back injury and a finger he dislocated last Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. However, some good injury news for the Colts is that starting MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin returned to practice as a full participant after an ankle injury kept him out on Wednesday. Also, left tackle Bernhard Raimann logged a second consecutive practice after missing all last week with a concussion.
Here is the midweek injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — LB Zaire Franklin (ankle), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back, finger)
- Full Participant — OT Matt Goncalves (shoulder, finger), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (elbow), OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), OT Braden Smith (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back, finger)
- Full Participant — LB Zaire Franklin (ankle), OT Matt Goncalves (shoulder, finger), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (elbow), OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), OT Braden Smith (knee)
It's been common for Pittman to miss a day or two of practice while he deals with his back injury, but it does bear monitoring if he gets back on the field on Friday, as he did acknowledge to reporters this week that his back has good days and bad.
With Raimann remaining a full participant, the hope is that he will clear the concussion protocol and return to action on Sunday against Buffalo.
BILLS
WEDNESDAY - The Bills conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday.
- Did Not Participate — WR Keon Coleman (wrist)
- Limited Participant — WR Amari Cooper (wrist), CB Kaiir Elam (shoulder), FB Reggie Gilliam (hip), WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral)
- Full Participant — QB Josh Allen (left hand), CB Christian Benford (wrist), LB Terrel Bernard (ankle, pectoral), OT Spencer Brown (wrist), WR Mack Hollins (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (forearm), DT DaQuan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (knee), TE Dawson Knox (ankle), S Cameron Lewis (shoulder), TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, hamstring), S Taylor Rapp (foot), DE Casey Toohill (knee), LB Dorian Williams (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Keon Coleman (wrist)
- Limited Participant — WR Amari Cooper (wrist), CB Kaiir Elam (shoulder), FB Reggie Gilliam (hip), WR Mack Hollins (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral)
- Full Participant — QB Josh Allen (left hand), CB Christian Benford (wrist), LB Terrel Bernard (ankle, pectoral), OT Spencer Brown (wrist), CB Taron Johnson (forearm), DT DaQuan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (knee), TE Dawson Knox (ankle), S Cameron Lewis (shoulder), TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, hamstring), S Taylor Rapp (foot), DE Casey Toohill (knee), LB Dorian Williams (knee)
Things are moving in a positive direction for the Bills, as rookie receiver Coleman remains the only player sidelined through two days of practice.
Benford, Cooper, and Gilliam were all inactive last week.
