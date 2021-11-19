Colts, Bills Announce Final Injury Report for Week 11

Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills are now ready to square off this Sunday in a rematch of their Wild Card postseason battle from last season.

Both teams are quite clean on the injury report with two players total carrying injury designations, both being listed as questionable. It's the first time all year for the Colts that no one's been listed as out by Friday.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), DL Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

Limited Participant — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Anthony Chesley (illness)

Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

FRIDAY

Full Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand)

Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), CB Anthony Chesley (illness), TE Jack Doyle (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (elbow), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

QUESTIONABLE — LB Darius Leonard

This is the cleanest report the Colts have had all year, with only one player, Leonard, carrying any designation. If he's unable to play, expect to see more of E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin.

With Rhodes being back, Colts head coach Frank Reich said the team will rotate players, so we should expect to continue seeing Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin.

"We’ll probably have some sort of rotation," Reich told reporters on Friday. "With the schemes and the things that we have called, it would naturally work itself out that there will be rotation and that they’ll all play."

BILLS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (illness)

Limited Participant — LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate —LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), WR Emmanuel Sanders (rest)

Limited Participant — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Stefon Diggs (rest), DE Jerry Hughes (rest)

Limited Participant — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE — LB Tremaine Edmunds

Like the Colts, the Bills are pretty healthy with only one player carrying any designation, which is starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with a hamstring. The injury caused him to miss last week's game.

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

