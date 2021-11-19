Colts vs. Bills, Week 11 Preview: Very Telling Playoff Rematch Ahead

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's playoff rematch between the Colts and Bills.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) have a rematch with the Buffalo Bills (6-3) this Sunday, which is a chance for them to avenge their 2020 Wild Card playoff loss.

The Bills are among the NFL's top teams while the Colts have finally reached .500 after starting the season in a deep hole.

The two teams played in the Wild Card round of the 2020-21 postseason with the Bills pulling out a narrow, 27-24 triumph. Many observers felt it was a missed opportunity for the Colts to knock the Bills off as they had several chances to claim the day as their own.

Both teams have very similar personnel to last year with the exception of the Colts having a different quarterback in Carson Wentz, and the Bills now being even more well-balanced than before as they rank among the top five in many critical statistical categories on both sides of the ball.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s matchup.

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1:00pm ET

Where: Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium

Television: CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

All-Time Series

Bills lead, 37-32-1 (0-1 in the postseason). The Bills have won three of the last four matchups dating back to 2015.

Last game: Wild Card round of playoffs; Bills won, 27-24.

Coaching Staff

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Bills: head coach Sean McDermott; offensive coordinator Brian Daboll; defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier; special teams coordinator Heath Farwell

Colts

QUESTIONABLE — LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand)

Bills

QUESTIONABLE — LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

Storylines/Things to Watch

Where's the Crack in Buffalo's Armor?: The Bills are solid pretty much everywhere offensively and defensively. Plus, special teams return specialist Isaiah McKenzie is one of the league's most dangerous. Buffalo ranks top-five or top-10 just about everywhere on both sides of the ball, but the areas they wane are red zone offense (14th, 60.9%) and sacks (tied-20th, 19). On defense, if the Colts can hold the Bills to three points in the red zone instead of six, and keep quarterback Carson Wentz relatively clean on offense then they can play into Buffalo's "weaknesses."

The Bills are solid pretty much everywhere offensively and defensively. Plus, special teams return specialist Isaiah McKenzie is one of the league's most dangerous. Buffalo ranks top-five or top-10 just about everywhere on both sides of the ball, but the areas they wane are red zone offense (14th, 60.9%) and sacks (tied-20th, 19). On defense, if the Colts can hold the Bills to three points in the red zone instead of six, and keep quarterback Carson Wentz relatively clean on offense then they can play into Buffalo's "weaknesses." Colts Need Young Defensive Line to Keep Progressing: The Bills are tied for allowing the third-fewest sacks in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Colts have some impressive young pass rushers who have stepped up in recent weeks in Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Taylor Stallworth. If the Colts can get after Bills quarterback Josh Allen then it could flip the script and turn the game in the Colts' favor similar to how Buffalo struggled and lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago.

The Bills are tied for allowing the third-fewest sacks in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Colts have some impressive young pass rushers who have stepped up in recent weeks in Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Taylor Stallworth. If the Colts can get after Bills quarterback Josh Allen then it could flip the script and turn the game in the Colts' favor similar to how Buffalo struggled and lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. Cornerback Snaps: Veteran starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes is expected to return from a calf injury this week, but it's been bothering him all year and has hampered his play. Younger corners Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers have been really, really good this year and have earned snaps over Rhodes. With Rhodes back, though, Colts head coach Frank Reich stated there will be a rotation at cornerback.

Veteran starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes is expected to return from a calf injury this week, but it's been bothering him all year and has hampered his play. Younger corners Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers have been really, really good this year and have earned snaps over Rhodes. With Rhodes back, though, Colts head coach Frank Reich stated there will be a rotation at cornerback. Leon On Young Studs: The Colts played the Bills quite tough in last year's playoff loss. Then-rookies Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts in yards from scrimmage that day and both have taken their game to the next level in Year 2. With how close last year's game was it would be wise for the Colts to lean on these young stars. Taylor, for example, has been the NFL's best running back so far in 2021.

Intriguing Matchups

Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. Bills Ss Micah Hyde/Jordan Poyer: Buffalo's starting safeties are arguably the NFL's best duo. They're instinctive, rangy, and make plays. Wentz can be baited into poor decisions by safeties like Hyde and Poyer (see Tennessee Titans' Kevin Byard), so we'll see how Sunday goes.

Buffalo's starting safeties are arguably the NFL's best duo. They're instinctive, rangy, and make plays. Wentz can be baited into poor decisions by safeties like Hyde and Poyer (see Tennessee Titans' Kevin Byard), so we'll see how Sunday goes. Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Bills CB Tre'Davious White: This is another big barometer game for Pittman. Most casual NFL fans know White is the real deal but Pittman is still earning his national credit after what's turning out to be a breakout year. Wentz finding Pittman downfield should be a huge X-factor in this matchup.

This is another big barometer game for Pittman. Most casual NFL fans know White is the real deal but Pittman is still earning his national credit after what's turning out to be a breakout year. Wentz finding Pittman downfield should be a huge X-factor in this matchup. Colts DE Kwity Paye vs. Bills LT Dion Dawkins: With Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown on the COVID-19 list for this game, the Bills need Dawkins to hold things down on the left side. Having both ends of the line playing poorly could spell doom for their offense. Paye has led the NFL in pressures on QBs over the last two weeks (16) and is second over the last three weeks (18).

With Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown on the COVID-19 list for this game, the Bills need Dawkins to hold things down on the left side. Having both ends of the line playing poorly could spell doom for their offense. Paye has led the NFL in pressures on QBs over the last two weeks (16) and is second over the last three weeks (18). Colts CBs vs. Bills WRs: Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis is one of the absolute best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. For the Colts, they need everyone to be on their game. As mentioned, Ya-Sin and Rodgers have really stepped up this year, and Kenny Moore II has already been playing at a Pro Bowl level.

2021 Season Leaders

Colts

Passing: QB Carson Wentz (2,378 yards)

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (937 yards)

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (729 yards)

Touchdowns: RB Jonathan Taylor (10)

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke (86)

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner (4.5)

Interceptions: CB Kenny Moore II, LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis (2)

Bills

Passing: QB Josh Allen (2,602 yards)

Rushing: RB Devin Singletary (398 yards)

Receiving: WR Stefon Diggs (750 yards)

Touchdowns: TE Dawson Knox, RB Zack Moss (5)

Tackles: LB Tremaine Edmunds (55)

Sacks: DE Mario Addison, DE Greg Rousseau (3.0)

Interceptions: S Jordan Poyer (4)

Comparing 2021 Team Stats

Colts

Total offense: 12th (363.4 YPG)

Scoring: 8th (26.8 PPG)

Passing offense: 22nd (227.1 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-12th (18)

Rushing offense: 6th (136.3 YPG)

Third down offense: Tied-16th (38.9%)

Red zone offense: 28th (51.3%)

Total defense: 20th (363.6 YPG)

Scoring defense: 13th (23.0 PPG)

Passing defense: 20th (249.9 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-13th (22)

Rushing defense: 17th (113.7 YPG)

Third down defense: Tied-17th (40.7%)

Red zone defense: 24th (67.7%)

Turnover differential: 2nd (+11)

Bills

Total offense: 5th (401.1 YPG)

Scoring: 2nd (31.1 PPG)

Passing offense: 6th (279.2 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-3rd (14)

Rushing offense: 10th (121.9 YPG)

Third down offense: 2nd (48.7%)

Red zone offense: 14th (60.9%)

Total defense: 1st (274.1 YPG)

Scoring defense: 1st (15.0 PPG)

Passing defense: 2nd (190.2 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-20th (19)

Rushing defense: 3rd (83.9 YPG)

Third down defense: 1st (29.5%)

Red zone defense: 2nd (45.8%)

Turnover differential: 1st (+14)

Notes

Taylor needs 48 rushing yards to pass Joseph Addai (2,153) for the third-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons. Taylor also needs 63 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to reach the mark in each of their first two seasons. If he reaches the mark against Buffalo, Taylor would become just the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in the first 11 weeks of a single season. Taylor needs one 100-yard rushing game to pass Addai (eight) for the fifth-most such games in franchise history. Taylor needs one touchdown to tie Addai and Curtis Dickey (23) for the third-most touchdowns by a Colts player in their first two seasons, and Taylor needs two rushing touchdowns to tie Marshall Faulk (22) for the second-most by a Colts player in their first two seasons. Taylor needs at least 100 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown to tie Lydell Mitchell (eight) and LaDainian Tomlinson (eight) for the most consecutive such games in NFL history. With one rushing touchdown, Taylor will have at least one rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games and join Lenny Moore (18), Mitchell (11), and Edgerrin James (eight) as the only players in franchise history to accomplish that.

Running back Nyheim Hines needs four receptions to reach 200 for his career, making him just the eighth running back in franchise history to reach the mark. Hines also needs 18 receiving yards to pass Addai (1,448) for the 10th-most by a running back in franchise history.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs one touchdown to pass Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in franchise history. Hilton also needs one receiving touchdown to pass Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most in franchise history.

Linebacker Darius Leonard needs three tackles to pass Jeff Herrod (491) for the second-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons. Leonard also needs one game with 10-plus tackles to pass Gary Brackett (23) for the most in franchise history.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez needs to finish one game with a 50.0-plus-yard punting average to pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Safety George Odum needs one special teams tackle to pass Rob Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most in franchise history.

The Colts made the following roster moves this week: Signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.

