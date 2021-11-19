Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Bills | Week 11 | Predictions & Picks

Sitting at 5-5, the Indianapolis Colts hit the road for Western New York to take on arguably the best team in the AFC in the Buffalo Bills. Can the Colts put together their best game of the season and knock off the kings of the AFC? Or will the same issues pop up at the worst time to derail Indy's resurgence? Our experts predict Colts-Bills. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Playing their way back into playoff contention in recent weeks has been quite the battle for the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at 5-5 midway through the season.

Now though, the real work starts, specially on Sunday in Week 11 on the road in Orchard Park, New York against the Buffalo Bills, returning to the site where the 2020 season came to a painful end for the Colts.

Healthy for the first time all season really, the Colts appear in good shape and have a chance to send a message to the rest of the AFC with a win in Week 11 over the Bills, who many believe is the best team in the AFC.

Can this Colts team play a full 60 minutes on both sides of the ball? Can Carson Wentz avoid the killer turnover? Will the Colts' defense be able to get after Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and change the game with some key takeaways?

Horseshoe Huddle's Zach Hicks, Andrew Moore, Jake Arthur and Josh Carney all took a shot at predicting the outcome of the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Bills. One expert likes the Colts' chances on Sunday, while the other three are in the same boat.

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) (6-2): The Indianapolis Colts have played themselves right back into the playoff picture after a disastrous 1-4 start. This week they travel to Buffalo to take on one of the best overall teams in the league. The Colts need all three phases to step up to pull off this upset, which is something we haven’t seen happen in a game yet. Overall, I don’t think the Colts have horses to win this game.

Pick: Bills 38, Colts 27

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) (7-1): The Colts are headed to Buffalo seeking revenge from the team that ended their 2020 season. While the Bills are 6-3, they have beaten up on bad teams most of the year. The Colts, to this point, haven't beaten a team above .500. While the offense will need to be balanced with Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor leading the way, the key will be getting pressure on Josh Allen. The Jaguars showed us two weeks ago the Bills are a vastly different team when Allen is under pressure. Can DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye continue to step up? Call me crazy, but I think they can.

Pick: Colts 31, Bills 27

Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): (7-1) Currently, the Colts are good enough to beat bad teams and compete with good ones, but their inability to play 60 minutes and sync-up both offensively and defensively gives me pause. I absolutely think they're capable of beating the Bills, but Buffalo's defense is playing at a high enough level to rival Josh Allen's offense. The Bills' weak spots aren't weak enough for me to be confident in picking the Colts. This totally hinges on Carson Wentz's performance. If the Bills are able to keep him on his toes, his play can get ugly. On the flip side, he's capable of making special plays. Gun to my head, I'm more confident in the Bills coming to play.

Pick: Bills 27, Colts 20

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) (7-1): This feels a lot like the 2018 Colts team, which got hot down the stretch, reaching the playoffs and winning a Wild Card game. If this current version of the Colts is going to do that, it starts this week on the road against the cream of the crop in the AFC in the Bills. The Colts have to find a way to play a full game, rather than a good first half and a poor second half, or vice versa. Unfortunately, I don't think that happens this week, especially on offense as the Colts struggle to move the football against a stout Buffalo defense.

Pick: Bills 26, Colts 19

Have thoughts on the predictions from Horseshoe Huddle's experts regarding Colts-Bills? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.