    • November 18, 2021
    Colts vs. Bills: Week 11 Thursday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.
    The Indianapolis Colts got after it for another day of practice on Thursday as they gear up to travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

    For both teams, their second day of practice looked much cleaner as far as the injury report goes.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), DL Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow)
    • Limited Participant — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB Anthony Chesley (illness)
    • Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

    The only player not to practice at all for the Colts on Thursday was Chesley, a reserve cornerback and special teamer who popped up on the report for the first time this week with an illness. Doyle was technically downgraded after going from a full participant to a limited one between Wednesday and Thursday. Buckner, Carrie, Fisher, and Odeyingbo all being upgraded to full participants is a great sign for their availability for Sunday.

    BILLS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (illness)
    • Limited Participant — LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate —LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), WR Emmanuel Sanders (rest)
    • Limited Participant — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

    Starting linebacker Edmunds remained out on Thursday after missing last week's game. His availability seems to be a legitimate question mark.,

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (not pictured) under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
