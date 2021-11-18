Colts vs. Bills: Week 11 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts got after it for another day of practice on Thursday as they gear up to travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

For both teams, their second day of practice looked much cleaner as far as the injury report goes.

Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), DL Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

Limited Participant — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Anthony Chesley (illness)

Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

The only player not to practice at all for the Colts on Thursday was Chesley, a reserve cornerback and special teamer who popped up on the report for the first time this week with an illness. Doyle was technically downgraded after going from a full participant to a limited one between Wednesday and Thursday. Buckner, Carrie, Fisher, and Odeyingbo all being upgraded to full participants is a great sign for their availability for Sunday.

BILLS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (illness)

Limited Participant — LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate —LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), WR Emmanuel Sanders (rest)

Limited Participant — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

Starting linebacker Edmunds remained out on Thursday after missing last week's game. His availability seems to be a legitimate question mark.,

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.