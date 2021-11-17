Colts, Bills Announce Initial Week 11 Injuries

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Bills: Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts caught a break in their schedule recently as they won four of their last five games, their victims totaling a record of 9-27. However, their next opponent is the betting favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in the Buffalo Bills (6-3).

    Both teams carry positive momentum, but as we all know injuries can play a role in how effective you can be as a team. Both teams are also coming off of a week that saw them list only one player as out with injury, so how do things look now for this week?

    Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), DL Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow)
    • Limited Participant — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

    Buckner played last week with a back injury but has since added abdomen and throat issues to his plate. That'll be one to keep an eye on.

    Rhodes has returned to practice after dealing with a calf injury that has cost him a total of four games this season, including last week.

    Read More

    Nothing else on the report appears to be too serious or threatening yet to anyone's availability for Sunday, but Fisher and Odeyingbo missing Wednesday's practice bears monitoring throughout the week.

    BILLS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (illness)
    • Limited Participant — LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

    Edmunds missed last week's game with his hamstring injury so that remains an injury to watch as he is one of Buffalo's brightest young defensive talents.

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the football ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) at Hard Rock Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Bills Announce Initial Week 11 Injuries

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17164309
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Feels the Pressure vs. Aggressive Jaguars Defense

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17093620-1
    Film

    Film Room: Is the Taylor Stallworth Breakout For Real?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16977001-1
    Film

    The Rise of Rodgers: How Isaiah Rodgers Has Climbed From Special Teamer to Legitimate Defensive Starter

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17165157
    Game Day

    Colts’ DE Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo Breakout in Win vs. Jaguars

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17164741
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Jaguars

    Nov 15, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Snap Counts

    Nov 15, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts defenders including Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) causing a fumble and turnover Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Crunching Numbers

    Nov 14, 2021