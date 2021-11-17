Colts, Bills Announce Initial Week 11 Injuries

Here is how the Colts and Bills are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 11 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts caught a break in their schedule recently as they won four of their last five games, their victims totaling a record of 9-27. However, their next opponent is the betting favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in the Buffalo Bills (6-3).

Both teams carry positive momentum, but as we all know injuries can play a role in how effective you can be as a team. Both teams are also coming off of a week that saw them list only one player as out with injury, so how do things look now for this week?

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), CB T.J. Carrie (knee), OT Eric Fisher (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand), DL Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

Limited Participant — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), LB E.J. Speed (knee)

Buckner played last week with a back injury but has since added abdomen and throat issues to his plate. That'll be one to keep an eye on.

Rhodes has returned to practice after dealing with a calf injury that has cost him a total of four games this season, including last week.

Nothing else on the report appears to be too serious or threatening yet to anyone's availability for Sunday, but Fisher and Odeyingbo missing Wednesday's practice bears monitoring throughout the week.

BILLS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (illness)

Limited Participant — LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

Edmunds missed last week's game with his hamstring injury so that remains an injury to watch as he is one of Buffalo's brightest young defensive talents.

